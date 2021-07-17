Border Security Force arrested 3,984 infiltrators at India-Bangladesh border, says DG Asthana

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): As Border Security Force marked its 18th investiture ceremony, BSF Director General Rakesh Asthana on Saturday said that the para military force has thwarted attempts of sending firearms, narcotics through tunnels, drones, and attempts of infiltration by terrorists. He said the BSF had arrested 3,984 infiltrators at India-Bangladesh border.



"At the India-Bangladesh border, 3,984 infiltrators have been arrested and 12 smugglers/infiltrators have been killed in encounters. Soldiers have recovered Rs 24.51 lakh in fake currency. Border soldiers have recovered narcotic drugs worth Rs 27.5 crore", the BSF DG said.

Speaking further at the event, Rakesh Asthana said that Indian soldiers have recovered around 12,881 kilograms of narcotics and prohibited products and 61 AK-series with 7,976 rounds of ammunition from the Bangladesh border.

"On the western border, over 632 kilograms narcotics worth Rs 2,786 crores and 55 weapons, 4,223 rounds of ammunition seized by BSF soldiers in the last year. 22 infiltrators have been killed and 165 arrested. 4 tunnels, 61 drones detected", said BSF DG.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier lauding BSF personnel who had made the 'supreme sacrifice' for the country.

India has a place of pride on the world map because of the BSF and other paramilitary forces, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday while lauding those who had made the 'supreme sacrifice' for the country.

According to a statement issued by the BSF, 27 BSF personnel were awarded including 14 Police Medals for Gallantry and 13 Police Medals for Meritorious Services.

The Investiture ceremony of BSF has been celebrated since 2003 in memory of the first Director-General, Padma Vibhushan KF Rustamji, the legendary and one of modern India's most celebrated Police Officer popularly known as the Founding Father of the BSF, the paramilitary force said in a statement. (ANI)

