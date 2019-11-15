  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Bose Krishnamachari, Shubigi Rao in 'Power 100' of contemporary art world

Bose Krishnamachari, Shubigi Rao in 'Power 100' of contemporary art world

Last Updated: Fri, Nov 15, 2019 16:24 hrs

By Sukant Deepak

talking point on sify news

Latest Features