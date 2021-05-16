Both Centre, state responsible for Raj's Covid crisis: Beniwal

Asking why Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is not removing Health Minister Raghu Sharma for "mismanaging" the situation in the state, he also demanded FIRs be lodged against officials/governments responsible for deaths of so many young people in dearth of oxygen, ventilators, medicines and beds in hospitals.

Jaipur, May 16 (IANS) Rashtriya Loktantrik Party and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Sunday made a scathing attack on both the Centre and state government for the deteriorating coronavirus situation in Rajasthan.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Beniwal also held the Election Commission responsible for the spread of COVID by allowing Assembly polls in five states.

"The situation has worsened because of the working of the Central government and state government. The Election Commission also stands equally responsible for the spread of corona infection in the country as they could have postponed the assembly elections in five states in view of the increasing infection," he said.

Terming the coronavirus situation in the state as "dangerous", he said that everyone, including the state and Central governments, should come together to defeat corona, vaccines should be made available at the earliest to save lives in the country in both urban and rural India; oxygen, oxygen plants and medicines should also be made available easily throughout the country.

Demanding action against those who failed to provide medicines and oxygen, he said: "Either the Central government or state government should take responsibility for the death of so many young people due to the lack of oxygen."

"Health Minister of Rajasthan should resign for failing to handle the situation. Action against officers guilty of negligence should also be taken," he said.

Beniwal's RLP quit the NDA in December last year over the issue of farm laws.

--IANS

arc/vd