Both Sonia, Rahul are mum on their stance on Article 370: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): Senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said here on Saturday that Congress party is divided on its stance over the Article 370 while both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are keeping mum on the issue.

"Congress should first tell what its stance is on Article 370 before approaching Court. Sonia Gandhi should tell what her stance is, but she is keeping mum. On the other hand, leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and P Chidambaram are saying something while leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia Scindia, Milind Deora, Deepender Hooda and Laxman Singh said that government has done a good thing by revoking Article 370," said Shivraj Singh Chouhan."Both Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi choose to remain silent on the issue," he added.On the other hand, National Conference MPs, Mohd. Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masood, on Saturday, moved the Supreme Court challenging the August 5 presidential order by which Article 370, granting special status to the Jammu and Kashmir, was revoked and sought a declaration that it be declared as illegal and unconstitutional.Earlier this week the Supreme Court had declined to grant an urgent hearing to a petition filed by a Delhi-based lawyer challenging the revocation of the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir.Parliament recently revoked Article 370 that gave special status to the Jammu and Kashmir an also passed Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganization) Act 2019, reorganizing the state in two Union Territories--Jammu and Kashmir with Assembly and Ladakh without it. (ANI)