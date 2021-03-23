Both Vijayan, Chennithala confident about their victories

On Tuesday morning Vijayan, while addressing the media at Alappuzha, said by now he has covered a good number of districts and from the responses the signs are ominous.

Thiruvananthapuram, March 23 (IANS) With exactly two weeks to go for the Assembly polls in Kerala, the traditional rival fronts -- the ruling Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left Front and the Congress-led United Democratic Front -- are both hoping that they will be victorious on May 2.

"From the response that we see, the people have realised that only the Left can bring about development. Likewise there has been a huge turnout of women in all places and it shows that the Left is able to come out with women friendly programmes and projects and the best example is the Kudumbasree (women's empowerment). The Congress-led UDF was trying to wreck this programme," said Vijayan.

"Just see what's happening in the Congress party. The last week saw the president of the Women's wing of that party tonsuring her head and she is contesting as a rebel candidate. Yesterday we saw another very senior women Congress leader, the vice president of the party K.C.Rosakutty saying goodbye. The Congress is just unable to take care of the women and their needs," added Vijayan.

"All these developments and more clearly indicate that the Left is all set to retain power and that's what the people in Kerala wish and desire," said Vijayan.

But Leader of opposition Ramesh Chennithala, who is also criss-crossing the state, on Tuesday told the media at Kasargode that despite the surveys by the Vijayan government, the people of Kerala are seeing everything.

"We do not believe in these fake poll surveys, which are nothing but tailor made to suit the Left government. This is what Narendra Modi also did, but we all know that the people of Kerala are now wanting a change in governance and we have got the mood of the people, who just want this government to go," said Chennithala.

Chennithala said that after not getting a positive response against these poll surveys from the chief electoral officer, here, they are now going to approach the Chief Election Commission in Delhi.

"What's most surprising is that even before the names of candidates or the poll manifesto was released, poll survey results are being published. The Vijayan government has given out advertisements worth Rs 200 crore in the recent months and has been able to come out with these types of results. And even more surprising is that the same agency is the partner for a few surveys that came out," added Chennithala.

At least three pre-poll surveys that have come out point out that the Left under Vijayan will retain power and that has irked the Congress-led UDF, which is certain that they will form the next government.

--IANS

sg/dpb