Boulder shooting suspect charged with 10 counts of murder in first degree

Colorado [US], March 23 (ANI): The authorities have charged the suspect in the mass shooting that killed ten people in Boulder, Colorado, with ten counts of murder in the first degree, Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said on Tuesday.



"The suspect has been identified as Ahmad Alissa, 21, of Arvada. He has been charged with ten counts of murder in the first degree and will be shortly transported to Boulder County jail," Herold told reporters during a press briefing, according to Sputnik.

The suspect is believed to have acted alone and is considered to be "wholly responsible" for the massacre, Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said.

Dougherty added that the suspect, who was injured in the ensuing gunfight with officers responding to the shooting, will be discharged later in the day and subsequently booked into the Boulder County jail.

Sputnik reported that the suspect received a "through and through" leg injury, according to Boulder's police chief.

The shooter is not believed to be known to the police, Herold said.

Matt Kirsch, the Acting US Attorney for the District of Colorado, said that federal authorities, including the US Attorney's office, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), are providing assistance to local law enforcement in the case.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said his team is assisting with evidence collection, crime scene processing, interviews and data analysis.

The crime scene, a King Soopers grocery store, will be cordoned off for the next few days, while law enforcement officials continue to investigate and the investigation is expected to last for over a year, Dougherty said.

Monday's shooting took place at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. Ten people were killed, including an officer responding to the shooting who has been identified by law enforcement as Eric Talley. (ANI)

