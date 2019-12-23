Bow to the verdict given by people of Jharkhand: Raghubar Das

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 23 (ANI): Outgoing chief minister Raghubar Das before handing over his resignation to the Governor Draupadi Murmu on Monday said that he has accepted the verdict given by the public in the state assembly elections.

"I bow to the verdict given by the people of Jharkhand. I will always work for the development of Jharkhand this is my resolve. Thanks to all the voters and workers," Das said in a tweet.



Das handed over his resignation to Governor Draupadi Murmu at Raj Bhavan here after the BJP lost assembly polls in the state.

Das also congratulated JMM working president Hemant Soren for the victory of the alliance led by his party in the elections. "My heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Hemant Soren and all the newly-elected MLA," Das added.

As per Election Commission trends, Congress-JMM-RJD alliance won 39 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 18 seats.

The counting of votes for 81 Jharkhand Assembly seats began at 8 am on Monday in all the 24 district headquarters amid tight security. The state went to polls in five phases from November 30 to December 20. (ANI)

