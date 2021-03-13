Boy injured as snatchers open fire in Shalimar Bagh

A PCR call at 2.30 am on Friday was received at Police Station Shalimar Bagh that two boys on a Pulsar bike had snatched a mobile phone and opened fire in which a boy has been injured and is being taken to the hospital.

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) A 12-year-old boy was injured when snatchers opened fire upon being confronted in North West Delhi's Shalimar bagh. A bullet hit the boy on his arm and he was rushed to the hospital.

Mubarak, 36, a resident of Shalimar Village, told the police that he drives a Tata Ace vehicle and was unloading goods from it after attending a function.

He was standing on the Max Hospital Road and talking on the phone when two boys on a bike snatched his mobile phone by brandishing a pistol.

When he was being threatened, one Ravi Kumar and other labourers standing nearby ran towards him. Seeing the labourers approach, the accused ran away and fired one round towards them.

"The bullet hit Ravi Kumar's son, who was standing there, on his left hand. The injured was taken to a hospital and discharged after first-aid and necessary treatment," said Usha Rangnani, DCP North West Delhi.

A case under sections 394 / 397/ 34 IPC and 27 Arms Act has been registered and an investigation is on.

Several teams have been formed to identify and arrest the snatchers.

