Boy killed, 2 injured in Bihar bomb blast

Khagaria, March 1 (IANS) A child was killed and two others were critically injured in a blast in a playground in Bihar's Khagaria district near the Gogri police station area.

A police official on Monday said three children were playing in the Bhagwan High School ground on Sunday evening. While playing, all of them hid behind some bushes and started hitting an explosive with a stick mistaking it for a ball. One of the children picked up the explosive following which it exploded.