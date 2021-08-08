Boy pumps air into minor's private parts after brawl

A case has been registered against the accused after a written complaint was filed by the victim's father and he has been arrested.

Barabanki (UP), Aug 8 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a minor ruptured the intestines and injured the private parts of another minor during a brawl in a factory in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, police said.

According to the police spokesman, the incident was reported from a factory located on Kursi Road industrial area of Barabanki where the victim used to work.

The 14-year-old accused belongs to Bachrawan in Rae Bareli and used to work in the same factory.

Both minors entered into a brawl over some issue after which the 14-year-old boy pumped air into the private parts of the victim with a pressure gun.

As the condition of the victim deteriorated, he was taken to the Lucknow Trauma Centre, where doctors informed the parents that the minor's intestine had been ruptured due to the air pressure. The minor was operated upon by the doctors.

After the incident was reported, officials of the Labour Department reached the spot to investigate the matter. During this, the investigation team also examined the CCTV footage installed in the factory.

--IANS

amita/vd