Bozkir calls to strengthen implementation of UN Charter

"I urge all member states of the UN, including the members of this Council -- to strengthen implementation of the Charter," the UNGA President told the Security Council's high-level video conference briefing on "Maintenance of international peace and security: Upholding multilateralism and the United Nations-centered international system".

United Nations, May 8 (IANS) Volkan Bozkir, President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), has urged all member states to strengthen implementation of the UN Charter.

"These actions should be the baseline, for the rules-based international order.

"Strong and effective multilateralism, based on the purposes and principles of the Charter of the UN, international law, and justice are the foundations for security, stability, peace and prosperity.

"Importantly, the multilateral system benefits all of us, from small states to the largest ones. Multilateralism plays a crucial role in fostering dialogue and trust, managing security challenges, such as terrorism and weapons proliferation. And it provides a framework for states to resolve disputes peacefully and without coercion," Xinhua news agency quoted Bozkir as saying.

Talking about the importance of the Security Council, the President said that it is entrusted with a special responsibility in relation to international peace and security.

"Right or wrong, for millions of people around the world, the Security Council is the face and embodiment of the United Nations. Its success or failure to achieve its mandate is seen as the success or failure of the UN," he said.

Noting that on many occasions, the Council has been divided and unable to rise to the challenge, Bozkir said that the reform of the Security Council, "is a core interest of UN member states".

Turning to the issue of inoculation against Covid-19, he said that "vaccinating the people we serve, we are in a literal sense, failing to protect civilians from the most widespread, deadly threat facing the world today".

"We need to reinforce UN reforms, which support an integrated approach to the challenges we face. Sustaining peace requires us to address peace and security challenges in all their dimensions," he said.

--IANS

ksk/