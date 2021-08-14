BPCL launches door-to-door delivery of diesel

Celebrating the 'spirit of nationalism', the company on the eve of Independence Day also dedicated 15 mobile bowsers and 9 jerry can facilities in different corners of the Eastern Region.

The initiative of door-to-door delivery through mobile dispensers has resulted in commissioning of 1588 FuelKarts and 129 FuelEnts within a span of about two years across the industry.

"With just in time delivery, complete assurance of quality and quantity, safe and secure product handling and a host of other benefits, FuelKart helps enhance operational efficiency for our customers consistent with the overall philosophy of furthering the cause of ease of doing business," said P S Ravi, Executive Director Retail In-charge, BPCL.

"I'm delighted that on the auspicious occasion of the nation's 75th Independence Day, 15 FuelKarts and 9 BPCL fuel stations with jerry can fuel delivery are being dedicated to our customers across the states in eastern region," he added.

BPCL has already launched 63 mobile dispensers in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and the North-East states.

