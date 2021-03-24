BPCL's diesel at doorstep service starts in Faridabad

The areas that will be served in Faridabad will include Tigaon, Ballabgarh, Prithla, Faridabad NIT, Badhkal and bordering the Badarpur area.

Faridabad (Haryana), March 24 (IANS) Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) along with Humsafar, an app-based doorstep diesel delivery service, has begun doorstep delivery of diesel for industrial and bulk customers in the NCR city of Faridabad and adjoining areas in Haryana.

The BPCL company has started delivery of the fuel from Auto Grit, a BPCL fuel pump on Delhi-Badarpur border.

According to BPCL, this service will benefit housing societies, malls, hospitals, banks, large transporters and construction sites, farmers, heavy equipment, malls, mobile towers, education institutes along with small and big industries.

The customers can book diesel through the Fuelkart or the humsafar app, and have it delivered to a given location.

The fuel-delivery vehicle comes fitted with a mobile dispenser and fuel tank. This service aims to ensure a hassle-free supply of the fuel directly to end-users and also avoid unnecessary fuel spillage, unsafe handling, and/or pilferage.

"Presently, we are providing this facility for industrial need -- like malls, hospitals, stationary heavy equipment, small and heavy manufacturing industries.

"BPCL has at present Eight Bowser (door-to-door delivery vehicle) the safety aspect is taken care of," said Kshitij Midha, Territory manager, retail, BPCL.

"Bowser has a geofencing system which ensures that fuel will be delivered only at ordered locations. Hence, no other fuel can be added or pilfered in between transportation," he added.

BPCL plans to add six more diesel at doorstep units by the end of this year 2021.

--IANS

sn/in