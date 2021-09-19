BPR&D in talks with stakeholders to formulate fresh training modules for CAPF

The bureau will consult each of the forces separately as every paramilitary force has a different security mandate. Therefore, the upcoming security challenges will also be different for each of them, an official in the forces said.

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) has started consultation with the stakeholders to develop new training modules in view of the upcoming security challenges.

"Cross-border terrorism, infiltration on western and northern borders, both from land and sea routes, drone attacks, cybercrimes and cyber threats and narcotics are the main security challenges where the criminals use more and more advanced and innovative techniques to evade detection, therefore, the security agencies also need to be well-equipped and well-trained with technology," a government source said.

The BPR&D was assigned the responsibility to develop fresh training modules for the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) for the impending security threats by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on September 4.

Referring to the security challenges facing the nation, Shah had said that both land and sea borders have to be secured without any laxity, and the BPR&D should also prepare the training programmes for all the border guarding forces.

"The personnel of the border guarding forces must have expertise in new surveillances gadgets and effective weaponry to prevent the impending threats. When we see an enemy drone intruding our border, what we do? We try to shoot it down. We need to have an anti-drone technology with which we can not only detect it, but also destroyed it," an officer in the border guarding force said on condition of anonymity.

