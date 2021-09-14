  1. Sify.com
  4. Brahmastra Corps conducts firing of newly-inducted M777 Ultra-Light Howitzers

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, Sep 14th, 2021, 06:30:02hrs
Brahmastra Corps conducts firing of newly inducted M777 Ultra-Light Howitzers (Photo/Twitter)

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 14 (ANI): Brahmastra Corps successfully conducted firing of the newly inducted M777 Ultra-Light Howitzers at Teesta Field Firing Range from September 1-13, as per the defence ministry on Monday.

"#HarKaamDeshKeNaam #IndianArmy Brahmastra Corps conducts firing of the newly inducted M777 Ultra-Light Howitzers at Teesta Field Firing Range from 01-13 Sep 21. @SpokespersonMoD
@adgpi @easterncomd @PIBKolkata," tweeted PRO, Kolkata.
Marking a major milestone towards capacity building and capability enhancement of the Indian Army, Union Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, on November 9, 2018, dedicated the globally combat proven M777 A2 Ultra Light Howitzers, K-9 Vajra-Tracked Self Propelled Guns and 6x6 Field Artillery Tractors to the service of the nation. (ANI)

