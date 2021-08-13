Bravery of gallant heroes like Vikram Batra to inspire generations: Rajnath

Speaking during the launch of a series of events on Friday to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, Singh paid homage to all the bravehearts who laid down their lives defending the sovereignty and integrity of the country.

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Remembering Captain Vikram Batra, who made the supreme sacrifice during the Kargil war, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday that the bravery and deep-rooted passion of the gallant heroes will always be an inspiration for generations to come.

He congratulated the ministry and the armed forces for organising various events across the country, which will instill a sense of national pride among the people.

He said that such events represent the Indian ethos of 'Unity in Diversity'.

Singh also threw light on the five pillars -- Freedom Struggle, Ideas at 75, Achievements at 75, Actions at 75 and Resolves at 75 -- envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he kicked off the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations in March 2021.

Singh stated that the five pillars will act as guiding force for the country to move forward in the path of development.

Echoing the government's resolve, Singh said, "We aim to develop a powerful and self-reliant 'Bharat' which is peace-loving, but fully capable of giving a befitting reply whenever challenged."

He also assured the nation that the armed forces are fully equipped to deal with any challenge that endangers the safety, security, unity and integrity of the nation.

He said the decisions aimed to promote jointness among the armed forces will play a pivotal role in bolstering the security infrastructure of the country.

Reiterating the government's action plan to make India 'Aatmanirbhar' (self-relaint), Singh said no stone is being left unturned to make the country self-reliant in defence manufacturing.

Singh said the country's dependency on imports has decreased considerably due to the measures taken by the government, including notifying two positive indigenisation lists to promote self-reliance and defence exports.

He also made special mention of the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant, the first aircraft carrier to be built in India, saying that it was a moment of immense pride for the entire nation when the aircraft carrier undertook its maiden sea voyage recently.

Singh also lauded the armed forces and different organisations of the Defence Ministry for providing continuous support to the civil administration in the fight against Covid-19.

He highlighted the crucial role played by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in setting up Covid care hospitals across the country and developing the anti-Covid drug '2-DG'.

He also commended the armed forces for providing logistic support to civil authorities to meet the oxygen requirement.

The Defence Minister also congratulated the Indian contingent for its excellent performance in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, especially Subedar Neeraj Chopra who bagged India's only gold in Tokyo in javelin throw.

