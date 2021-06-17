Brazil launches forest concessions studies in Amazon areaa

Brasilia, June 17 (IANS) Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture and the National Bank for Economic and Social Development have begun studies for forest concessions in five areas of the Amazon.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry said that a total of 2.3 million hectares could be granted concession, with an approximate production of 1.3 million cubic metres of timber, which would generate 3,900 direct and 7,800 indirect jobs, reports Xinhua news agency.
The areas, all located in the Brazilian state of Amazonas in the country's North Region, are Balata-Tufari, Iquiri, Jatuarana, Pau-Rosa and Gleba Castanho.
The Ministry said the forest concessions are aimed at promoting sustainable production and stimulating regional economic development, with the consequent improvement of the standard of living for the populations in those areas.
