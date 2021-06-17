Brazil launches forest concessions studies in Amazon areaa

Brasilia, June 17 (IANS) Brazil's Ministry of Agriculture and the National Bank for Economic and Social Development have begun studies for forest concessions in five areas of the Amazon.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry said that a total of 2.3 million hectares could be granted concession, with an approximate production of 1.3 million cubic metres of timber, which would generate 3,900 direct and 7,800 indirect jobs, reports Xinhua news agency.