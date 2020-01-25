Brazil President Bolsonaro meets EAM Jaishankar in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): President of Brazil, Jair Messias Bolsonaro met with External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, here on Saturday.

The visit of Brazilian President, who is the Chief Guest of Republic Day Parade, is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations in the fields of agriculture, energy, and defence.



Bolsonaro is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising several ministers, senior officials, chairman of Brazil-India Friendship Group in the Brazilian Parliament, and businessmen.

The second day of his visit is packed with several engagements, including his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which will subsequently, be followed by the exchange of agreements between India and Brazil in different fields.

Brazilian Ambassador to New Delhi Andre Aranha Correa do Lago had told ANI on Tuesday that the two countries would ink over 15 agreements and launch a plan of action for the strategic partnership during Bolsonaro's visit. (ANI)

