Brazil records 2nd highest daily Covid deaths since Aug

Brasilia, Jan 21 (IANS) Brazil registered more that 1,340 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, marking the second highest single-day spike since August 19, 2020, the Health Ministry said.

The highest single-day death toll was 1,524, registered on January 7, Xinhua news agency reported.

The latest fatalities brought the nationwide death toll to 212,831, the second-highest in the world, after the US.