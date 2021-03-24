Brazil records its highest daily Covid-19 deaths, 3,251 fatalities registered

Brasilia [Brazil], March 24 (ANI): Brazil on Tuesday recorded 3,251 new deaths due to Covid-19, its highest daily death toll since the pandemic began and the first time it has posted more than 3,000 coronavirus-related deaths in a day, according to the country's health ministry.



According to CNN, Brazil's Covid-19 death toll now stands at 298,676, with the previous record for daily deaths coming only last week.

Additionally, 82,493 new coronavirus cases were also reported across the country, bringing the total cases reported in Brazil to 12,130,019. (ANI)

