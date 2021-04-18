Brazil registers over 370,000 Covid deaths

According to the Ministry, another 67,636 cases were registered in the same period, which increased the overall infection tally to 13,900,091, reports Xinhua news agency.

Brasilia, April 18 (IANS) Brazil's Covid-19 death toll has reached 371,678 after 2,929 fatalities were registered in the past 24 hours, the country's Ministry of Health reported.

Brazil's death toll is currently the second highest in the world after the US, while te caseload in the third largest after the US and India.

Since the beginning of this year, the country has been facing a second wave of the pandemic, which has resulted in the collapse of a large part of its healthcare system.

The state of Sao Paulo, the most populous in the country, has been the most affected, with 2,739,823 cases and 88,097 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 699,422 cases and 41,162 deaths.

Covid-19 in Brazil currently has an incidence of 6,614 per 100,000 people.

As of Friday, Brazil had vaccinated 34.9 million people against the disease.

--IANS

ksk/