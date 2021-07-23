Brazil reports 1,412 more COVID-19 deaths

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil has registered 1,412 more COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, raising its national death toll to 547,016, the health ministry said on Thursday.



Meanwhile, the total caseload rose to 19,523,711 after 49,757 new cases were detected, the ministry said.

Brazil currently has the world's second-highest pandemic death toll after the United States, and the third-largest caseload after the United States and India.

The South American country, which is experiencing a new wave of infections and overwhelmed hospitals, has a mortality rate of about 260 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants, said the ministry.

As of Wednesday, nearly 128 million people in Brazil have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with close to 36 million people fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

