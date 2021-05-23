Brazil reports 1,899 more COVID-19 deaths

Sao Paulo [Brazil], May 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil reported on Saturday 1,899 more deaths from COVID-19, raising the national count to 448,208, the Ministry of Health said.



A total of 76,490 more infections were detected, raising the nationwide tally to 16,047,439, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Brazil now has a death rate of 213.3 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest caseload, following the United States and India.

The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, which has resulted in an increase in cases and deaths as hospitals are overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients. (ANI/Xinhua)

