Brazil reports 2,656 more deaths from Covid-19

Sao Paulo, May 2 (IANS) Brazil began the month of May reporting 2,656 deaths from Covid-19 as well as 66,964 new cases, raising the national death toll to 406,437 and the total caseload to 14,725,975, the Ministry of Health said.

The daily average number of deaths in the last seven days was 2,421, while the figure for April was higher than 3,000, according to the ministry.