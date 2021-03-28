Brazil reports 3K Covid deaths for 2 days straight

Brasilia, March 28 (IANS) For two consecutive days, Brazil, currently the second worst-hit country in the world after the US by the pandemic, has recorded more than 3,000 single-day coronavirus deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

In Saturday, the country registered 3,438 deaths, while 3,650 fatalities were reported the previous day, which marked highest daily count since the outbreak of the pandemic earlier last year, reports Xinhua news agency.