Brazil reports 739 more COVID-19 deaths

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], June 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil registered 739 more deaths from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the national death toll to 513,474, the health ministry said Sunday.



A total of 33,704 new infections were detected, raising the total caseload to 18,420,598, the ministry said.

Brazil has the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest caseload, following the United States and India.

The South American country, which is experiencing a new wave of infections with hospitals overwhelmed by patients, has a mortality rate of 244 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants. (ANI/Xinhua)

