  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. Brazil reports 790 more COVID-19 deaths

Brazil reports 790 more COVID-19 deaths

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Tue, May 25th, 2021, 13:25:08hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative image

Brasilia [Brazil], May 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil reported on Monday 790 more deaths from COVID-19, raising the national count to 449,858, the Ministry of Health said.

A total of 37,498 more infections were detected, taking the nationwide tally to 16,120,756, the ministry said.
Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India.
The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, which has resulted in an increase in cases and deaths as hospitals are overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.
Brazil has vaccinated 62.6 million people with 20.6 million having received two jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features