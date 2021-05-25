Brazil reports 790 more COVID-19 deaths

Brasilia [Brazil], May 25 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil reported on Monday 790 more deaths from COVID-19, raising the national count to 449,858, the Ministry of Health said.



A total of 37,498 more infections were detected, taking the nationwide tally to 16,120,756, the ministry said.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third largest caseload, following the United States and India.

The South American country is experiencing a new wave of infections, which has resulted in an increase in cases and deaths as hospitals are overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients.

Brazil has vaccinated 62.6 million people with 20.6 million having received two jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

