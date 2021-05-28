Brazil sees 2,245 more COVID-19 deaths

Brasilia [Brazil], May 28 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil on Thursday reported 2,245 more deaths from COVID-19, raising the national count to 456,674, the Ministry of Health said.



Tests detected 67,467 new cases, bringing the accumulated caseload to 16,342,162, the ministry said.

Brazil has the world's second highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and the third-largest caseload, behind the United States and India.

A new wave of the virus since the beginning of this year has led to an increase in cases and deaths and the collapse of overwhelmed hospitals as most states don't have the capacity to deal with the high number of COVID-19 patients.

Brazil has administered more than 64.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines and over 21.3 million people have received two jabs since the start of the national immunization campaign in January, according to the ministry. (ANI/Xinhua)

