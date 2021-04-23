Brazil sees 45,178 more COVID-19 cases

Brasilia [Brazil], April 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil on Thursday reported 45,178 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total caseload to 14,167,973.



Meanwhile, 2,027 died from COVID-19, raising the national death toll to 383,502, the Ministry of Health said.

During a Senate hearing Thursday, Carlos Lula, head of the National Council of State Health Secretariats, proposed suspending all elective non-urgent surgeries at public and private hospitals to lessen hospital occupancy, as surging COVID-19 cases continue to demand large number of hospital beds.

Brazil began its vaccination drive in January, and has already administered 38,470,541 doses. (ANI/Xinhua)

