Brazilian Def Minister quits

The departure was announced in a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence on mONDAY without specifying the reasons for his decision, reports Xinhua news agency.

Brasilia, March 30 (IANS) Brazilian Defence Minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva announced his resignation, without giving a reason for his stepping down from the post.

Meanwhile, Azevedo e Silva expressed thanks in a note to President Jair Bolsonaro for the opportunity to serve the country.

As a Brazilian Army General and close friend of Bolsonaro, Azevedo e Silva was named by the latter, the then President-elect, in late 2018 to head the Ministry of Defence.

Before heading the Ministry, Azevedo e Silva had served as the Army Chief of Staff, one of the most prestigious positions in the armed forces, and Special Advisor to Chief Justice of the Federal Supreme Court.

During Azevedo e Silva's tenure, the Brazilian government approved a military career and welfare reform, and negotiated favourable terms for servicemen with Brazil's Congress.

