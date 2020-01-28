Brazilian President visits Taj Mahal before concluding his 4-day visit

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro visited the Taj Mahal in Agra on Monday before concluding his four-day visit to India.

Packed with several engagements, the four-day visit was aimed at strengthening bilateral relations in the fields of agriculture, energy, and defence, and witnessed the Brazilian President participating in the Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi as the Chief Guest.



India and Brazil inked 15 agreements in various fields, launched a plan of action, and set a target of USD 15 billion in bilateral trade by 2022 during Bolsonaro's visit. (ANI)

