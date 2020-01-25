Brazilian Prez given ceremonial welcome in Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Visiting Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Saturday was given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, after which he said that he would use this visit as an opportunity for strengthening bilateral relations.

The President, who is the Chief Guest in Sunday's Republic Day celebrations, reached Delhi on Friday on a four-day visit.

On Saturday morning, Bolsonaro was received by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Following the ceremonial welcome, the Brazilian leader told the media: "I am very excited to be here in India and to take part in the national Republic Day. We will use this opportunity to be close to India and the bilateral ties will be substantially boosted by this visit. "After all, our great nations share a great deal in common... We rank amongst the 10 largest economies of the world... Our two nations will grow more after this important state visit." The Brazilian President has been accompanied by a high-level delegation including Ministers and senior officials. sfm/ksk/