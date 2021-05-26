  1. Sify.com
  4. Brazil's coronavirus death toll tops 450,000

Representative image

Brasilia [Brazil], May 26 (ANI/Sputnik): The death toll from the novel coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in Brazil has exceeded 450,000, the country's Health Ministry said in a statement.

Over the past day, 2,173 people with coronavirus infection have died; in total, 452,031 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic.
The overall number of infections reached 16,194,209. A total of 73,453 new cases have been recorded in the past day.
More than 14.6 million people have recovered. (ANI/Sputnik)

