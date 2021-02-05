Brazil's daily COVID-19 cases exceed 56,000

Brasilia [Brazil], February 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Brazil recorded 56,873 new COVID-19 cases and 1,232 related deaths on Thursday, bringing the national caseload and death toll to 9,396,293 and 228,795, respectively.



According to the Health Ministry's daily report, the state of Sao Paulo, the most populated in the country, has accumulated 1,820,941 COVID-19 cases and 53,997 related deaths.

Meanwhile, the state of Amazonas in northwestern Brazil, whose health system recently collapsed due to the lack of hospital beds and oxygen, has the worst positivity rate at 6,673 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, said the report.

In the coming days, 13 states will resume their school year with in-person classes under health restrictions.

Since Jan. 17, 2.7 million people, or 1.31 percent of the Brazilian population, have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Brazil ranks second worldwide in terms of the number of COVID-19 deaths, after the United States, and ranks third in terms of accumulated cases, behind the United States and India. (ANI/Xinhua)

