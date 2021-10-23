Brazil's President to attend G20 Summit in Italy

Brasilia [Brazil], October 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will take part in the upcoming G20 summit in Italy, his office announced.



"President Jair Bolsonaro has confirmed his participation in the G20 summit," the presidential administration said in a statement late on Friday.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos Alberto Franca and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes will also join the country's delegation at the event, the office added.

The Brazilian delegation intends to give the highest priority to discussions on the development of bioenergy and other renewable sources.

The Italian capital will host the G20 summit from October 30-31. The Kremlin said earlier this week that Russian President Vladimir Putin decided to take part in the summit online instead of travelling to Rome because of the growing COVID-19 incidence. (ANI/Sputnik)

