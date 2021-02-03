Breach of Peace notices withdrawn against UP farmers

The notices were issued on January 19 mostly to tractor-owning farmers in Sitapur on the "apprehension that they would violate law and order in light of farmers protest in the district".

Lucknow, Feb 3 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has informed the Allahabad High Court that it is dropping proceedings against 162 farmers who were issued 'breach of peace' notices asking why they should not have to furnish personal bonds of Rs 10 lakh each.

Last week, the high court had asked the state and district officials to explain "how and why poor farmers had been issued these notices".

Lawyers arguing for the farmers, on a petition filed by activist Arundhati Dhuru, said the notices were "baseless and also take away the fundamental rights of a person".

In its final order in the case on Tuesday, the court said: "Appearing for the UP government, Additional Advocate General (AAG) V.K. Shahi, has informed the court that notices were issued to 162 persons for executing the bond of Rs 10 lakh, and two sureties of the like amount, out of which 43 persons appeared.

"On the basis of fresh reports, proceeding against all persons have been dropped, as there is no further apprehension to breach of peace or disturbance of public tranquility."

The court added that the AAG had assured the judges he would "instruct the district magistrate of Sitapur to be careful in future while any such proceedings are initiated, so no unnecessary harassment is caused to any person, and further to instruct those working under him".

