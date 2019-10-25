Breaking stereotypes

The attacking minded bowler states, "He (Ganguly) has been a great leader for team India and he has led the team really well when he was the captain. He left a great legacy behind him which obviously was carried forward by MS Dhoni, and now Virat Kohli is doing a well job. I am sure that he will set the same example as President of the BCCI. Knowing him, he will certainly do the best for BCCI and cricket and will take the team forward."

He further added, "Also, he knows the area which needs to be work upon in Indian cricket and will do lot things for upcoming young cricketers who look forward for the opportunity."

Talking about the India Women's Cricket team, the spinner said the girls have helped to break stereotypes and feels they are doing a "marvellous" job in representing the country. "The talent is truly admirable. Also, I believe that their performance has inspired many young girls to follow their dreams in cricket; which is yet another step towards empowerment and the future of this country. "We have a stupendous team of young cricketers now. All of them are performing their best in test series and are almost prodigies! I know the amount of hardwork and pressure the team goes through but I also know the joy of reaping its benefits after a win. My only advice to them would be, keep going as you are and soar higher and higher. Our good wishes are always with you all," he said. Harbhajan spoke to IANSlife at the store launch of fashion brand Brune & Bareskin in Jalandhar, Punjab. Speaking about the brand, he adds, "They house a staggering collection of marvellous footwear, bags and accessories. I have been a fan of their merchandise for long; infact I wore them on all my wedding functions as well! A range of quality and truly designer pieces, I am particularly very fond of their bespoke collection. Apart from my wedding functions, I already have a bespoke jacket and bags for myself for daily use too. Their hand painted shoes are a class apart; something that very few players in the industry master on leather; this has impressed me."