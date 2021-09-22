Bricks donated by Ram worshipers to be used in Ayodhya temple

Ayodhya, Sep 22 (IANS) The more than 2 lakh bricks, given by 'Ram bhakts' and collected by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) from across the country during the three-decade-long temple movement, will now be used for the construction of the grand temple at the Ram Janambhoomi site.

Temple Trust member, Anil Mishra, said, "One lakh stones were laid during the 1989 'shilanyas' by kar sevaks at Ram Janambhoomi. At least, 2 lakhs remain at the old workshop, which will be shifted to the construction site now. The bricks bear the name of Lord Ram and are testimony to the faith of crores of Indians."