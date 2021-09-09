BRICS is influential voice for emerging economies: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the BRICS has witnessed several achievements in the past one-and-a-half decades and is an influential voice for emerging economies of the world.



In his opening remarks at the 13th BRICS Summit, the Prime Minister also said the BRICS platform has been useful for focussing attention on the priorities of the developing countries.

"It is a matter of great pleasure for me and India to chair this summit for the 15th anniversary of the summit. India has received full cooperation from all BRICS partners during its chairmanship. I am deeply grateful to all of you for this. The BRICS platform has witnessed several achievements in one and half decades," he said.

"Today we are an influential voice for emerging economies of the world. This platform has also been useful for focussing attention on the priories of the developing nations as well," he added.

The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) Summit is being chaired by Prime Minister in a virtual format. The theme for the Summit is 'BRICS@15: Intra-BRICS cooperation for continuity, consolidation and consensus'.

Referring to the theme, the Prime Minister said the member countries need to ensure that BRICS yields more results in the next 15 years.

"We will have to ensure that BRICS yields more results in 15 years. The theme that has been chosen by India for its chairship, reflects this priority," he said.

Brazil President Jair Bolsanaro, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping also attended the meeting.

This is the second time PM Modi has chaired the BRICS Summit. Earlier, he had chaired the Goa Summit in 2016. The Indian Chairship of BRICS this year coincides with the 15th anniversary of BRICS, as reflected in the theme for the summit. (ANI)