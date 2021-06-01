BRICS members resolve to effectively combat terrorism; Iran nuclear issue through diplomatic means

In a media statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the BRICS Foreign Ministers expressed strong condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed. They recognized the threat emanating from terrorism, extremism conducive to terrorism and radicalization.BRICS Foreign Ministers on Tuesday held a virtual meeting convened by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.The meeting was attended by Brazil Minister of Foreign Affairs Carlos Alberto Franco Franca, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor.They resolved to combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border movement of terrorists, terror financing networks and safe havens.They reiterated their resolve to step up joint efforts in building support for the adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism (CCIT), read the MEA release.Recalling the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Strategy adopted by BRICS Leaders in 2020, and the principles on which the BRICS countries' counter terrorism cooperation is based, they reiterated their commitment to finalize a result-oriented Action Plan by the Counter Terrorism Working Group in 2021.The ministers expressed deep concern about significant increase in illicit production of and trafficking in all types of drugs worldwide, said the official release.They reaffirmed their commitment to the goals and objectives of the three international drug control conventions. They emphasized the importance of promoting cooperation in the field of counter-narcotics within the BRICS Anti-Drug Working Group as well as in the international and regional fora.The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to promote international anti- corruption cooperation and strengthen BRICS collaboration, subject to domestic legal systems, on issues related to anti-corruption law enforcement, including asset recovery.The ministers reiterated the need for all countries to cooperate in promoting and protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms under the principles of equality and mutual respect.They agreed to continue to treat all human rights, including the right to development, in a fair and equal manner, on the same footing and with the same emphasis.They agreed to strengthen cooperation on issues of common interests both within BRICS and in multilateral fora including the United Nations Human Rights Council, taking into account the necessity to promote, protect and fulfill human rights in a non-selective, non-politicized and constructive manner, and without double standards, read the release.Moreover, the ministers also reiterated the need to resolve the Iran nuclear issue through peaceful and diplomatic means in accordance with international law, including the negotiations within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the importance of the full implementation of the JCPOA and the UNSCR 2231, said the release.The Iran nuclear deal, formally known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is an agreement on the Iranian nuclear program reached in Vienna on 14 July 2015, between Iran and the P5+1 (the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council--China, France, Russia, United Kingdom, United States--plus Germany).The Iran Nuclear Deal has often been in the news from time to time, primarily focusing on the frosty relationship between Iran and the United States.Although the Iran Nuclear Deal was stalled under US President Trump in 2018, the new President Joe Biden has expressed interest in reviving the JCPOA following an announcement in May 2021.The Iran deal was endorsed by UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which was adopted on July 20, 2015, and major international corporates rushed to do business with Iran almost immediately.They welcomed the extension of the "technical understandings" between Iran and the IAEA that allowed for the continuation of necessary verification and monitoring activities.The ministers called for continued efforts to strengthen the system of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation treaties and agreements and to preserve its integrity for maintaining global stability and international peace and security, and stressed further the need to maintain the effectiveness and efficiency as well as the consensus-based nature of the relevant multilateral instruments in the field of disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control, read the release. (ANI)