Bride booked for celebratory firing in UP

Pratapgarh, June 1 (IANS) A bride has been booked for celebratory firing at her own wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh city, police said on Tuesday.
A video of the incident had gone viral on the social media after which the police tracked down the bride.
The incident took place on Saturday in Laxman ka Purwa village in Jethwara area here.
Rupa Pandey, the bride, was climbing on to the dais for the exchange of garlands with the groom Girija Shankar Pandey. Suddenly, she took out her uncle's licensed revolver and fired in the air.
A police official said that a case has been registered against the bride and further investigations are underway.
--IANS
amita/sdr/