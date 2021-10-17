Brief counselling by doctor can produce useful reductions in drinking: Study

  1. Sify.com
Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Oct 17th, 2021, 15:20:02hrs
Representative Image

Washington [US], October 17 (ANI): A recent study found the alcohol-targeted brief interventions when delivered in medical settings, can produce useful reductions in drinking.

Published in the scientific journal 'Addiction', the findings suggest that structured, one-to-one, short conversations about drinking, designed to motivate changes in risky behaviour, when delivered in doctors' offices and similar medical settings, might produce small but useful reductions in drinking.
Alcohol-targeted brief interventions yielded small beneficial effects on alcohol use, equivalent to a reduction in 1 drinking day per month. Interestingly, the findings were inconclusive for brief interventions delivered in the emergency department/trauma centres but were effective when delivered in other general medical settings (e.g., a primary care clinic).
There was limited evidence regarding the effects of drug-targeted brief interventions on drug use.
Lead author Emily Tanner-Smith comments: "A reduction of one drinking day per month may not sound like much, but small individual reductions can add up to a substantial reduction in population-level harms. Given their brevity, low cost, and minimal clinician effort, brief interventions may be a promising way to reduce alcohol use, one patient at a time." (ANI)

