Brief spell of light rain in Delhi brings respite from scorching heat

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Several parts of Delhi received light rains bringing much-needed respite to the people from scorching heat on Sunday evening.



The precipitation and gusty winds brought the mercury down to 33 degrees Celsius.

Taking to Twitter, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the thunderstorm/duststorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over parts of Delhi and NCR during the next two hours.

Earlier this month, after weather conditions in the city changed under the impact of Cyclone Tauktae, Delhi recorded the highest ever rainfall of 119.3 mm in 24 hour period since 1951 for the month of May, IMD had said on May 20. (ANI)

