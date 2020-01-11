Bright and cold in Bihar

Patna, Jan 11 (IANS) Despite a sunny day ice cold winds created cold wave like conditions in most parts of Bihar, including the capital city, as the mercury went down several notches, a weather official said on Saturday.

The Meteorological Department has forecast that the difference between the maximum temperature and the minimum temperature will lessen in the next 2-3 days, and the night temperature would drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius.

Gaya town was the coldest in the state on Saturday with the minimum temperature recorded at 4.6 degrees Celsius.

According to Patna Meteorological Centre, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday. Besides, it was 12.6 degrees Celsius in Bhagalpur and 11.9 degrees Celsius in Purnia. The Met Office said in the next 3-4 days, the districts of north-central Bihar will get colder compared to other districts. The maximum temperature in Patna on Saturday was expected to hover around 18 degrees Celsius. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 17.4 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 12.6 degrees Celsius on Friday. hindi-pgh/in