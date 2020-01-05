Bright sunny Sunday in Shimla after snowfall

Shimla, Jan 5 (IANS) It was a bright sunny morning on Sunday in Himachal Pradesh capital, with the snowfall a day earlier turning it more picturesque.

The local Met Department has predicted snow in the state from January 6.

"It was bright and sunny in most parts of the state after a day of snow and rain," an official of the Met Office told IANS.

The minimum temperature was minus 0.7 degree Celsius in Shimla, which saw 6.4 cm of snow.

Shimla's nearby destinations like Kufri, Fagu and Narkanda experienced moderate snowfall in the past 24 hours.

Snow could be seen in certain areas of Shimla like the Mall Road, the Ridge, the US Club and Jakhu hills. Keylong, district headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti, was the coldest in the state at a minimum of minus 11.6 degrees Celsius. Kalpa in Kinnaur district saw a low of minus 7.5 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature was minus five degree Celsius in Manali, which has mild snow on Saturday, 2.2 degree Celsius in Dharamsala, and minus five in Kufri. vg/vin