Bright young doctor serving COVID patients succumbs to the coronavirus

Last Updated: Thu, Jun 3rd, 2021, 22:30:07hrs
Representative Image

East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): A bright young doctor, Kandikatla Roji, who was serving COVID patients at Ashram Hospital Eluru here, herself succumbed to the coronavirus on Tuesday.


On getting COVID symptoms, she was admitted to a local hospital where she breathed her last.
K Roji had completed MBBS with first-class marks and was working as a house surgeon at Ashram Hospital in Eluru city of West Godavari district.
Roji's relatives told reporters that her father had died 15 years ago and her mother is working in a Gulf country. She has a younger brother who is studying in their village. (ANI)

