Bright young doctor serving COVID patients succumbs to the coronavirus

On getting COVID symptoms, she was admitted to a local hospital where she breathed her last.K Roji had completed MBBS with first-class marks and was working as a house surgeon at Ashram Hospital in Eluru city of West Godavari district.Roji's relatives told reporters that her father had died 15 years ago and her mother is working in a Gulf country. She has a younger brother who is studying in their village. (ANI)