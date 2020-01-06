Brinda Karat meets injured JNU students at AIIMS

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat met the injured JNU students, admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) following violence on campus, here on Sunday.

"Around 60 students are injured and I have met them at trauma centre. A lady faculty member also got injured after she was attacked with a blunt object," she said.

She slammed the central government over the violence. "This happened because the government can't tolerate any struggle to help poor students. They were making huge fee hikes. To smash the students' struggle, the government is using this kind of tactics and the Delhi Police is fully involved in it," Karat said.

During the day, several masked persons, both male and female, thrashed students, including girls, and teachers on the campus with wooden and metal rods. Two office-bearers of the Jawaharal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), including President Aishe Ghosh - reportedly hit over the eye with an iron rod -- received injuries. They accused the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the violence. JNUSU General Secretary Satish Chandra was also injured. JNUSU Vice-President Saket Moon also accused the ABVP of leading the attack. rag/rt/pcj