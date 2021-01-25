Bring Bill in Budget Session to repeal farm laws, demands Trinamool

Addressing a press conference here, Trinamool's Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien said, "All of you know Trinamul Congress' stand on the three farm laws and Mamata Banerjee's commitment on the issue of land and farmers. In the upcoming session of the Parliament, the government must introduce a Bill and turn it into an Act to repeal the three farm laws."

"Ddemocracy was murdered in the Rajya Sabha. The government must introduce a Bill and repeal the three farm laws," O'Brien added.

The Trinamool leader also compared the PM Kisan scheme to the Krishak Bandhu scheme being run in West Bengal by the Trinamul Congress government. "Under the Krishak Bandhu scheme, a farmer gets Rs 5,000 per acre, while under the PM Kisan scheme, a farmer gets Rs 1,214 per acre," he said.

Highlighting the other important points of the state government run scheme for the farmers, O'Brien said, "In Bengal, there is scope for all the farmers, while under the PM Kisan scheme, the benefits will be received only by small and marginal farmers with up to 2 hectares of land."

He said that Krishak Bandhu's coverage is 100 per cent in the state, while PM Kisan has a coverage of only 92 per cent.

O'Brien added that under the Krishak Bandhu scheme, if a farmer between the age of 18 and 60 years dies, his family gets a benefit of Rs 2 lakh, but there is no such provision under the PM Kisan scheme in case of a farmer's sudden death.

