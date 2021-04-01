Brisbane ends snap 3-day lockdown

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed the development, adding that some temporary safety measures will remain in place for the whole state, reports dpa news agency.

Brisbane, April 1 (IANS) A snap lockdown in the Australian city of Brisbane, put in place over a local cluster of coronavirus community transmissions, was lifted on Thursday, the state government said.

"That is good news for Queensland and Easter is good to go," Palaszczuk said in a press conference.

Brisbane went into lockdown on Monday after four new locally acquired Covid-19 cases were recorded overnight, with the British variant of the virus also detected.

Health authorities detected a further eight locally transmitted cases on Tuesday, two on Wednesday and one on Thursday.

Palaszczuk said the lockdown could be lifted as all transmissions could be traced and the number of people tested was satisfactory.

Under the restrictions, the public was only allowed to leave home for essential work, shopping, care duties or exercise.

Some measures will remain in place across the state, including mask use in indoor venues, private gatherings restricted to a maximum of 30 people and no personal visitors allowed in aged and disability care, hospitals and prisons until mid-April.

There are 82 active cases across Queensland.

The state has seen a total of 1,477 cases since the start of the pandemic, and six people have died.

Australia has recorded 29,304 coronavirus cases and 909 eaths since the pandemic began.

