Britain keen to assist Haryana in e-vehicles, aviation

Chandigarh, July 2 (IANS) The British Deputy High Commissioner in Chandigarh, Caroline Rowett, on Friday called on Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala, here and held discussions on a wide range of issues, including strengthening cooperation in the fields of electric vehicles, civil aviation and agritech.

Chautala apprised Rowett about the Haryana government's aim to ensure inclusive development, both in rural and urban areas. He said the state has a futuristic approach for growth and development and is working on drafting aerospace and e-vehicle policies, among others.

He said the draft policies have exciting prospects that cater to land and infrastructure subsidy benefit, pre and post-commencement approvals, power, property, tax and other fiscal benefits.

"Our government is committed to make Haryana an investment destination for which the government is making efforts. Through PPP (public-private partnership), many projects like flying training school are on the cards," an official statement said quoting Chautala.

"We are already one of the leading manufacturers in the automobile sector and now with these progressive policies, we will be leaders in other sectors as well," he added.

Rowett on her part assured extensive support for the upcoming projects, especially the e-vehicle policy, for which inputs will be shared before its final draft.

She said the futuristic approach of the Haryana government is impressive as she appreciated the drafted policies.

Rowett added that she is hopeful to see the changing face of the state with combined efforts.

--IANS

vg/arm